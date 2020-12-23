Sun Gro Horticulture Names Phil Jones as CEO

AGAWAM, Mass., Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Gro Horticulture announced today that it has named Phil Jones as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Jones will officially assume his new responsibilities on January 4th, 2021.

Phil joins the Sun Gro team as the next chapter in a more than 25 year career in consumer and agricultural businesses, having spent time in senior leadership and executive roles with Scotts, Monsanto, and S&S Seeds.

"We are extremely pleased that Phil has accepted our offer to join the Sun Gro team," states Yedidia Koschitzky, Lead Director speaking on behalf of the Sun Gro Board of Directors. "His vast knowledge of agro-business, outstanding leadership skills and his reputation as a team builder are tremendous assets for Sun Gro. We look forward to the continued growth and success of this company under Phil's direction."

About Sun Gro Horticulture Ltd.

Sun Gro is the leading producer of peat in North America and a major distributor of peat moss and peat-based growing media products to the North American professional plant growers market. Sun Gro sells products primarily to professional greenhouse, nursery, specialty crop growers and major retailers throughout North America, as well as to golf course developers and landscapers. Based in Agawam, Mass., Sun Gro operates 35 bogs and 18 plants across Canada and the U.S.

