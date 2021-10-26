Summit Steel Buildings Becomes PDAC's Newest Corporate Member

Metal structure engineering company extends its influence to benefit the exploration and mining industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Steel Buildings (www.summitsteelbuildings.com), a premier supplier in the pre-engineered building industry, is proud to announce it has joined Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) as an affiliate corporate member.

Summit Steel Buildings' leadership team of President Darren Sperling and Senior Director Frank Melo is responsible for overall strategy and managing every construction project from vision to completion.

"Summit Steel Buildings takes pride in sharing our building experience to benefit PDAC members," says Sperling. "They've cultivated a powerful industry voice within Canada, and we look forward to contributing to their industry-leading work as well as participating at the worlds' foremost mineral exploration and mining industry convention."

Sperling has specialized in the engineering and delivery of pre-engineered steel buildings for over 15 years and has experience in over 20 countries worldwide. Melo has a construction civil engineering technology and business background with over 25 years of experience as a business owner and contractor. Together with their team of engineers and construction crews, they engineer, fabricate and install industrial steel buildings using efficient design techniques to provide the most cost-effective solution while ensuring they're also engineered to exceed rigorous environmental conditions around the continent.

As an experienced service supplier to the mining and prospecting industry, Summit Steel Buildings provides world-class client service with a mission to find the most suitable solution for clients' individual building needs. For information on their previous work and construction services, visit their website's engineering page.

About Summit Steel Buildings

Summit Steel Buildings is a premier building supplier in the pre-engineered building industry. Their engineering team provides full stamped engineered drawings for permit and construction across North America. They fabricate their buildings throughout multiple factories strategically located around the continent to ensure they're able to deliver inland and to any port on the east and west coasts. Please visit www.summitsteelbuildings.com.

About PDAC

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,200 members, PDAC's mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. Visit www.pdac.ca.

SOURCE Summit Steel Buildings

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: A. Paul Mitchell, Marketing and Communications Director, [email protected], 519.852.3765