Summit Industrial Income REIT Continues to Expand Development Program in Strong Kitchener, Ontario Market

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it and its joint venture development partner have waived conditions and will acquire a 26.5-acre development site located in the Grand River West Business Park in Kitchener, Ontario. Summit acquired a 50% interest in a 19.5-acre development site in the same Business Park in February 2022. Summit will pay approximately $12.9 million for its 50% interest in the new site, funded with cash. Closing is anticipated before the end of October.

The development site is well-located in an established business park close to a regional airport, major highway and railway transportation links and a short drive to a planned new Go Rail service expansion station. The site is adjacent to a development site acquired by the REIT in February 2022 and an existing Summit-owned property. The new property is expected to accommodate two buildings totalling approximately 480,000 square feet of Class A space with superior street exposure, ample access points, circulation and trailer parking, including a 400,000 square foot building with 40-foot clear ceiling height. Summit intends to have both buildings designated as LEED-certified in keeping with its commitment to ongoing environmental sustainability.

"We are pleased to be adding this site to our existing pipeline of development projects in this region, one of Canada's strongest industrial markets," commented Dayna Gibbs, Chief Operating Officer. "Not only is this one of Canada's tightest industrial markets, but we continue to build on our economies of scale in this area while adding to our portfolio of LEED-certified buildings upon completion."

