Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Unitholders' Meeting and Board of Trustee Changes

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 11, 2022 annual unitholders' meeting (the "Meeting").

Each of the five nominee Trustees listed in the REIT's Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2022 was elected as a Trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Paul Dykeman 122,107,917 98.75 1,542,237 1.25 Louis Maroun 114,185,195 92.35 9,464,959 7.65 Larry Morassutti 107,853,033 87.22 15,797,121 12.78 Anne McLellan 108,516,526 87.76 15,133,628 12.24 Jo-Ann Lempert 115,439,689 93.36 8,210,465 6.64

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities on SEDAR.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

