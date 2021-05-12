Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Unitholders' Meeting and Board of Trustee Changes

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 12, 2021 annual unitholders' meeting (the "Meeting").

Each of the seven nominee Trustees listed in the REIT's Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2021 was elected as a Trustee of the REIT at the Meeting. The voting result for each nominee is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Paul Dykeman 108,273,398 99.96% 44,835 0.04% Louis Maroun 103,767,998 95.80% 4,554,711 4.20% Saul Shulman 104,564,889 96.53% 3,757,820 3.47% Larry Morassutti 101,856,610 94.03% 6,466,099 5.97% Michael Catford 102,703,575 94.81% 5,619,134 5.19% Anne McLellan 106,377,554 98.20% 1,945,155 1.80% Jo-Ann Lempert 108,274,395 99.96% 48,314 0.04%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities on SEDAR.

The REIT welcomes Jo-Ann Lempert, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D as a new member the REIT's Board of Trustees following her election at the Meeting. Ms. Lempert is currently a partner in the public companies group at MNP LLP and leads MNP's Real Estate and Construction Group in Montreal. She works with a number of private companies and public issuers that require specialized expertise in complex standards in financial reporting. Ms. Lempert has been a contributing author for the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, CCH Wolters-Kluwer, a course instructor for the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec and the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Jo-Ann earned the ICD.D designation, holds the CPA,CA designation and became a fellow in 2016. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting and Entrepreneurship) degree from McGill University and a Diploma of Accounting from Concordia University. She is fluent in English, French and Hebrew.

"We welcome Jo-Ann to our Board of Trustees and look forward to the significant contribution she will make to our leading governance practices and the future progress of our business," commented Lou Maroun, Chairman.

Mr. James Tadeson has decided not to put his name forward for re-election to the Board of Trustees at the Meeting.

"Jim has been a valued Trustee of the REIT since Summit's inception in 2012. With his deep experience and knowledge of the Canadian real estate industry, he has made significant and lasting contributions to Summit's growth and success, and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank him for his involvement with our Board," Mr. Maroun stated.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT

For further information: Dayna Gibbs, COO at (905) 791-1181 ext. 220, [email protected]

Related Links

www.summitiireit.com

