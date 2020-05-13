Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders
May 13, 2020, 21:29 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on trustees at its May 13, 2020 annual unitholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominee trustees listed in the REIT's management information circular dated March 31, 2020 was elected as a trustee of the REIT. The REIT received proxies with regard to voting on the seven trustees nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
Paul Dykeman
|
77,530,784
|
99.96
|
34,719
|
0.04
|
Louis Maroun
|
75,575,884
|
97.43
|
1,989,619
|
2.57
|
Saul Shulman
|
69,322,978
|
89.38
|
8,238,049
|
10.62
|
James Tadeson
|
72,275,009
|
93.18
|
5,290,494
|
6.82
|
Larry Morassutti
|
71,851,164
|
92.63
|
5,714,339
|
7.37
|
Michael Catford
|
72,392,232
|
93.33
|
5,173,271
|
6.67
|
Dayna Gibbs
|
72,734,922
|
93.77
|
4,830,581
|
6.23
The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and to authorize the trustees to fix their remuneration was also approved at the Meeting. The REIT received proxies with respect to such resolution as set forth in the table below:
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
75,080,350
|
96.28
|
2,901,143
|
3.72
A copy of the complete report on voting at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR.
About the REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. The REIT's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.
SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT
For further information: Paul Dykeman, CEO at (902) 405-8813, [email protected]
