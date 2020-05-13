Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Summit Industrial Income REIT

May 13, 2020, 21:29 ET

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on trustees at its May 13, 2020 annual unitholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominee trustees listed in the REIT's management information circular dated March 31, 2020 was elected as a trustee of the REIT. The REIT received proxies with regard to voting on the seven trustees nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Paul Dykeman

77,530,784

99.96

34,719

0.04

Louis Maroun

75,575,884

97.43

1,989,619

2.57

Saul Shulman

69,322,978

89.38

8,238,049

10.62

James Tadeson

72,275,009

93.18

5,290,494

6.82

Larry Morassutti

71,851,164

92.63

5,714,339

7.37

Michael Catford

72,392,232

93.33

5,173,271

6.67

Dayna Gibbs

72,734,922

93.77

4,830,581

6.23

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and to authorize the trustees to fix their remuneration was also approved at the Meeting. The REIT received proxies with respect to such resolution as set forth in the table below:

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

75,080,350

96.28

2,901,143

3.72

A copy of the complete report on voting at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. The REIT's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.  For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

SOURCE Summit Industrial Income REIT

For further information: Paul Dykeman, CEO at (902) 405-8813, [email protected]

www.summitiireit.com

