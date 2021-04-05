Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Green Financing Framework

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) is pleased to announce today its Green Financing Framework (the "Framework") in support of its commitment to corporate responsibility and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters. Under the Framework, Summit or any of its subsidiaries may issue green financing instruments to finance or re-finance Eligible Green Initiatives, as defined in the Framework.

Summit's Green Financing Framework has been reviewed by DNV, a global leader in providing ESG research and analysis. DNV has issued a second party opinion ("SPO") confirming that Summit's Green Financing Framework is credible and impactful and aligns with the International Capital Markets Association Green Bond Principles 2018 and the Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles 2020.

Summit is committed to providing ongoing reporting and transparency and in order to enable the REIT's investors and other stakeholders to follow the development of Summit's green financing program and further understand how the net proceeds of any potential green financing are allocated, the REIT will provide annual updates on its website until the net proceeds of a green financing are fully allocated to Eligible Green Initiatives. A copy of Summit's Green Financing Framework and DNV's SPO is available at www.summitiireit.com.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the REIT, its intention and ability to complete a green financing, Summit's expected investment in Eligible Green Initiatives, and its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the goal to build Summit's property portfolio. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Summit, including general economic conditions. Although Summit believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Summit can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, and given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures to contain it, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with the REIT's assumptions as compared to prior periods. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, tenant risks, current economic environment, environmental matters, general insured and uninsured risks and Summit being unable to obtain any required financing and approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any Summit securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information: Dayna Gibbs, COO at (905) 791-1181 ext. 220, [email protected]

