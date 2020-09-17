Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Completion of $250 Million Offering of 2.15% Series A Senior Unsecured Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering (the "Offering") of $250 million aggregate principal amount of series A senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures"). The Debentures carry a coupon rate of 2.15% per annum and will mature on September 17, 2025.

The Debentures were offered on a best efforts agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. DBRS Limited has assigned a final rating of "BBB (low)" with a "Stable" trend relating to the Debentures. The Debentures were sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 14, 2020 to Summit's base shelf prospectus dated May 28, 2019.

Summit intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay existing indebtedness under its non-revolving bridge credit facility, to fund future acquisitions and for general trust purposes.

The Debentures have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act"), as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Debentures in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, nor shall there be any sale of the Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward- looking information may relate to future results, performance, achievements, events, prospects or opportunities for the REIT or the real estate industry, outlook and anticipated events or results. Some of the specific forward looking statements contained herein include statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering.

A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the REIT and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the REIT's materials filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully as there can be no assurance actual results will be consistent with such forward- looking statements.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: please contact: Paul Dykeman, CEO at (902) 405-8813, [email protected]

