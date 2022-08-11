Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustees

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Frederiksen and Mr. Glenn Hynes to its Board of Trustees effective August 15, 2022.

Mr. Frederiksen is the former Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of WPT REIT, a publicly traded cross-border industrial REIT privatized in October 2021. Mr. Frederiksen had a thirty-year career in various roles of increasing responsibility with WPT REIT's manager, Welsh Property Trust. Starting as an industrial broker in 1987, he was named Senior Vice President in 1996 and became a Principal in 2006. As CEO of WPT REIT, Mr. Frederiksen was responsible for strategic oversight of the asset-based growth of the REIT, leading a team of dedicated professionals in the areas of financial analysis, acquisitions, due diligence, legal, investor relations, financing, asset management and dispositions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Cloud State University, where he graduated summa cum laude. He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member, a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and holds a Real Estate Broker's License in the State of Minnesota.

Mr. Hynes is currently Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Crombie REIT, a publicly traded REIT focused on grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada. He leads the REITs construction, development, leasing, and operations functions and prior to becoming COO in 2018 served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for eight years. From 1996 to 2006, Mr. Hynes held senior executive positions with Sobeys Inc., the second largest grocery chain in Canada, including EVP and CFO and EVP and Chief Development Officer. Mr. Hynes is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate of UPEI, and has a Chartered Accountants designation. He is past Chair of the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council and past Executive Committee member and Finance and Audit Committee Chair of UPEI. He completed the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors. He received his Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) designation in 2011.

"We are excited to have both Scott and Glenn join Summit's Board of Trustees at this time," commented Lou Maroun, Chair of the Board. "Their addition will bring a depth of experience across various aspects of the REIT's businesses, including a perspective from outside of Canada as well as ESG and development expertise. We look forward to their contributions in the years ahead."

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-ended trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties in key markets across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

