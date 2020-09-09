Summit Industrial Income Real Estate Investment Trust announces the appointment of Dayna Gibbs as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Dayna Gibbs (née Markwart) as Chief Operating Officer of the REIT effective today.

Ms. Gibbs brings broad industry expertise to her new role. She has been a Trustee of the REIT, has served as Chair of the Compensation Committee and has been a member of the Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee. Ms. Gibbs has an extensive background in real estate investment banking and was most recently a Partner with Blair Franklin Capital Partners. Ms. Gibbs has previously served on the Board of another publicly traded cross-border Industrial real estate investment trust.

Ms. Gibbs' professional track record spans over two decades and saw her contribute to the formative years of the Canadian public REIT market, as well as having been involved in a cross section of complex, high profile, and market leading transactions. Her career has exposed her to, among other things, the institutional and retail investor community, the real estate brokerage network, the securities regulatory and legal environment and the cybersecurity space. Ms. Gibbs is a seasoned governance professional, having served on numerous public, private, and not-for-profit boards. Dayna holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, holds a certificate in Artificial Intelligence from The MIT Sloan School of Management, is a fellow of The Institute of Coaching McLean/Harvard Medical School and is pleased to be selected and recognized as a current recipient of The Top 100 Canadian Professionals Award for 2020.

"I am excited about the addition of the Chief Operating Officer role to the REIT's executive management team and am confident that Dayna is the perfect fit for this important office," said Mr. Paul Dykeman, Summit's Chief Executive Officer.

"Dayna's broad background will be immediately additive to the existing strength of our senior leadership team as we continue to grow the REIT and navigate changing market dynamics," added Mr. Louis Maroun, Chairman of Summit's Board of Trustees.

Summit is dedicated to promoting equality, inclusion, and diversity at all levels within the workplace. This begins at recruitment, continues in leadership positions, and is woven into Summit's Board Committee charters, policies, and procedures. In particular, the REIT has adopted a diversity policy relating to the identification and nomination of female Trustees and relating to the representation of women in executive officer positions. Summit strives to maximise talent and believes that encouraging an open, diverse, and inclusive workplace creates a fair and equitable corporate culture, improves employee retention, and makes good business sense.

Ms. Gibbs has resigned as a Trustee of the REIT and the Board of Trustees of Summit is committed to expeditiously filling the resulting vacancy on the Board. In conjunction with this nomination process, the REIT will also endeavour to identify an additional Trustee to join the Board at the next Annual General Meeting and in furtherance of the REIT's stated commitment to diversity.

About Summit

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information concerning Summit's objectives with respect to diversity and the filling of the resulting vacancy on the Board. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Summit. Although Summit believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Summit can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Summit undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Paul Dykeman, CEO at (902) 405-8813, [email protected]

