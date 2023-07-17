MONTREAL, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - For most Quebec students, July means summer vacation. However, for nearly 20,000 others, it means summer school and prepping for exam retakes. This year, Alloprof met with 7,000 young people—twice as many as last year—to help them find the best resources for their needs. Until July 31, 2023, Alloprof will be open to offer academic support to struggling students.

Proven tools for overcoming academic challenges

Whatever the subject, Alloprof's team of teachers is on hand to answer students' questions by chat, text, or phone, Monday to Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Alloprof website also features an extensive collection of exercises that allow students to consolidate material and check their understanding, as well as practice exams for Secondary IV math and science. "One of our most popular tools is our series of interactive review videos, called Crash Lessons ," says Trudel-Fugère. "We're steadily adding videos on new concepts, since they've proven to be very effective for reviewing and practising tricky material."

A second chance for thousands of students

Last summer, more than 18,500 Quebec high schoolers retook at least one exam. By far, the most commonly retaken uniform examination was the Secondary V Français, langue d'enseignement exam, followed by the Science and Technology exam and the Cultural, Social, and Technical (CST) math exam.

"For students, having to go to summer school or sit exam retakes means cancelled vacation plans, being stuck inside, and missing out on valuable early work experience . . . Not exactly the best summer," adds Trudel-Fugère. "However, Alloprof believes that for many of them, summer school and exam retakes are golden opportunities to enhance their knowledge, consolidate what they've learned, and have a second chance at progressing in their academic career."

A call for support

Alloprof is calling on the entire Quebec community to help support the efforts of these vulnerable young people and set them on the path to success. An online donation of $50 makes it possible to facilitate more than 300 educational interactions. "Alloprof is committed to keeping its services free, since lower socioeconomic status is, unfortunately, associated with academic difficulties and lower educational achievement," explains Trudel-Fugère. "Donations enable us to make even more classroom visits and provide extra support to those students who need it most."

Tips for preventing summer learning loss

It's important for kids and teens to rest and recharge over the summer. Unfortunately, for many students, the long break from school leads to learning loss—the so-called "summer slide." Parents who want to help their children keep their skills sharp over the summer can browse Alloprof's collection of activities for preventing summer learning loss , which are designed to help students head back to school feeling confident in their abilities. Grandparents can also support their grandchildren's learning with a range of fun educational activities .

About Alloprof

Alloprof is a charitable organization that helps students in Quebec excel and turn their academic challenges into successes by offering free, professional, and inspiring services. In support of its mission, Alloprof works closely with a team of passionate teachers and specialists to develop and deliver online services and resources. Alloprof helps 550,000 students in Quebec every year, 60 million times.

