Summer is here: A friendly reminder to dog owners from Canada Post

VICTORIA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Post launched a national dog campaign this spring to raise awareness about how dog owners can help us prevent dog-related incidents.

An estimated 41 per cent of Canadian households have dogs. Our employees see dogs every day delivering mail and parcels in neighborhoods throughout the city, especially in the summer months. However, this is also when we see an increase in dog-related incidents. Canada Post is asking dog owners to help us deliver their letters and parcels safely by keeping their dogs secure and at a safe distance.

There are more than 300 delivery agents in Victoria and dozens are involved in dog-related incidents every year. Anyone who has a dog considers them a member of the family. Our delivery agents are also dog owners and pet lovers. But as much as we love our dogs, they can be protective of their home and their family, and it's impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach a home to deliver the mail.

Our national dog campaign includes handouts that discuss some of the obstacles delivery agents can face, and what dog owners can do to help keep them, and their pets, safe. A short video to raise awareness about this issue was also launched across Canada Post's social media channels .

To help keep our employees and all pets safe, we ask that owners keep their dogs secure and at a safe distance when a delivery agent is delivering the mail. Here are some tips:

Be careful when answering the door, so your dog does not slip out.

Keep dogs inside, in a fenced yard, or tied up far from the front door or mailbox.

Keep front doors and fence gates closed.

Keep dogs away from the screen door, even if it is locked.

An interview with a member of our local operations team in Victoria is available by contacting Media Relations.

