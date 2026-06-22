Summer fun company, WAHU Australia grants Exclusive Canadian distribution rights to Kroeger Marketing

Multi-year partnership brings Australia's leading outdoor play brand back to Canada beginning Spring 2027

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Kroeger Marketing, a leading Canadian sales, marketing, and distribution company, announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with WAHU®, Australia's leading outdoor play brand. Beginning Spring 2027, Kroeger Marketing will serve as the exclusive distributor for WAHU® across Canada and select distribution channel rights within the United States market.

The three-year agreement grants Kroeger Marketing exclusive rights to distribute WAHU® products across all Canadian retail channels, including mass, specialty, sporting goods, hardware, marine, pool specialty, and e-commerce. In addition to distribution, Kroeger will oversee sales, marketing, retail development, merchandising, importation, logistics, and warehousing for the brand as WAHU® prepares to return to the Canadian market after several years away.

"We're not just adding another brand to our portfolio, we're bringing one of the world's leading outdoor play brands back to Canada," said Rubin Beige, CEO of Kroeger Marketing. "WAHU® is one of Australia's most recognized and iconic outdoor play brands and a proven success story in markets around the globe. We could not be more excited to serve as WAHU®'s exclusive Canadian partner and help build the next chapter of the brand's growth across North America."

"Canada represents an exciting opportunity for WAHU®, and we're thrilled to partner with Kroeger Marketing to reintroduce the brand to Canadian families," said Andrew Lee, Managing Director of WAHU®. "Kroeger's expertise in sales, marketing, retail development, and distribution, combined with their strong retail relationships across Canada, makes them the ideal partner to support WAHU®'s continued growth in North America."

Founded in Australia, WAHU® is known for its innovative portfolio of outdoor recreation products designed to encourage active family play. Canadian retailers will have access to WAHU®'s complete portfolio, including pool toys, water play products, backyard games, inflatables, loungers, and outdoor accessories. Products will be curated specifically for the Canadian and U.S. markets, including market-specific assortments and localized packaging.

Consumers can expect to find WAHU® products at their favourite toy, sporting goods, outdoor, hardware, pool supply, and e-commerce retailers across Canada beginning in Spring 2027. Additional product and retail partner announcements will be shared closer to launch.

With Kroeger Marketing's established retail infrastructure and WAHU®'s globally recognized portfolio, the partnership is positioned to expand access to one of the world's leading outdoor play brands for retailers and consumers across Canada.

For more information, including retail inquiries, please visit: https://kroegerinc.com/

About Kroeger Marketing

Kroeger Marketing is a Canadian sales, marketing, and distribution company that connects global consumer brands with retailers nationwide. The company provides logistics, merchandising, bilingual packaging support, and national account management services.

For more information, please visit https://kroegerinc.com/

About WAHU

Founded in Australia in 1999, WAHU is a leading outdoor toy and activity brand known for its innovative range of pool toys, beach products, backyard games, inflatables, and active play experiences designed to bring families together through outdoor fun.

For more information, please visit https://wahu.com.au/

Media Contact

Chantal Grainger

Media Relations, Swerve Strategic

P: (905) 580-9843

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Genco Kroeger