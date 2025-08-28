Kroeger Marketing (a division of Genco International) to Distribute Faber-Castell Consumer Products and Creativity for Kids® Kits Across Canada

New partnership expands national retail access ahead of back-to-school and holiday shopping periods

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Genco International, the parent company of Kroeger Marketing, has signed a Canada-wide, non-exclusive distribution agreement with Faber-Castell, a global leader in creative and writing products. This agreement covers a select range of the Faber-Castell line of consumer products, including the award-winning Creativity for Kids® arts and crafts kits.

Distribution will begin in pre-approved select retail channels in September 2025, with continued rollout expected by January 2026. The partnership will expand Faber-Castell's spectacular product range across key retail segments, by opening additional distribution channels in Canada.

This distribution expansion positions the Faber-Castell and Creativity for Kids® brands strongly ahead of peak back-to-school and holiday shopping periods. It also supports Canadian parents, teachers, and retailers by improving access to well-regarded, high-quality creativity enhancing line of products.

"This partnership with Faber-Castell strengthens our ability to deliver well-made, trusted creative products to Canadian retailers and consumers," said Grant Chapman, COO of Kroeger Marketing. "We're focused on making it easier for families, educators, and retailers across the country to access fun and creative tools that support hands-on learning and creativity."

"Genco and Kroeger Marketing bring strong relationships and proven experience in the Canadian market," said Scott Flynn, CEO of Faber-Castell. "They will be an important additional partner in expanding our reach where we have not traditionally been present. Together with our broader network of partners, this relationship strengthens our ability to bring Faber-Castell's award-winning product lines to even more Canadian families, educators, and retailers."

For more information, including product inquiries, please visit: https://kroegerinc.com/

About Genco International LLC

Genco International is a multinational group founded by Rubin and Michelle Beige, the next generation of the Beige Family, legendary creators of the globally renowned Rubie's Costume Company. The newly formed firm specializes in strategic brand development, distribution, and operational excellence in the toy and costume industries.

About Kroeger Marketing

Kroeger Marketing is a North American wholesale distributor of top-branded toys, games, puzzles, arts & crafts, and Halloween products. With a 50+ year legacy, the company is committed to serving retailers across Canada and expanding its presence in North America.

About Faber-Castell

Faber-Castell's history dates back to 1761 when it was founded in Stein, Germany. Initially a small pencil manufacturing business, it quickly gained a reputation for high-quality products. Faber-Castell enjoys an excellent reputation among artists and hobby painters. Prestigious creative minds have recognized this expertise since immemorial – from Vincent van Gogh to Karl Lagerfeld. Throughout its history, the company has remained committed to quality, sustainability, and creativity. Now in its ninth generation, the Faber-Castell brand remains one of the oldest family-owned companies, inspiring and unleashing creative potential worldwide.

In 2011, Faber-Castell USA celebrated both the 250th Anniversary of Faber-Castell and 35 years of Creativity for Kids—the acquired brand created by two women, Phyllis Brody, and Evelyn Greenwald, who believed in the power of creativity in children's lives. This conviction came from their childhood play experiences, those of their children, and the many workshops and classroom programs that brought them into contact with children worldwide.

Today, Faber-Castell operates 14 production sites in 10 countries, markets its products through 22 sales/distribution organizations, and is represented in more than 120 countries.

