Kroeger Marketing and TOMY International, Inc. Partner to Expand Toys and Collectibles Across Canada

Canadian Distribution Agreement Strengthens Access to Globally Recognized Brands

TORONTO and OAK BROOK, Ill., May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Kroeger Marketing, a leading Canadian distributor of toys, games, and family entertainment products, today announced a new strategic partnership with TOMY International, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of TOMY Company, Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, a globally recognized innovator in toys and collectibles known in Asia under the Takara Tomy brand. This collaboration is set to significantly expand TOMY's portfolio and presence in the Canadian market. Bringing together Kroeger Marketing's nationwide retail network and distribution expertise with TOMY's century-long legacy of innovation, storytelling, will unlock new opportunities across mass, specialty, e-commerce, and independent retail channels.

The agreement comes at a time of continued growth in both the toy and collectibles sectors, driven by evolving consumer demand across multiple age groups. "Canada represents a strong growth opportunity with increasing demand for globally recognized toy and collectible brands," said Rubin Beige, CEO of Kroeger Marketing. "We are excited to partner with TOMY to introduce and expand its diverse portfolio to Canadian retailers and consumers."

The initial rollout will span multiple product categories, including preschool, collectibles, vehicles, and creative play. Featured brands entering or expanding in the Canadian market include:

John Deere -- Farm vehicles, construction toys, and ride-ons

-- Farm vehicles, construction toys, and ride-ons Jixelz -- Pixel-based creative building kits

-- Pixel-based creative building kits Kirby -- Plush, collectibles, and licensed merchandise

-- Plush, collectibles, and licensed merchandise Lamaze, Boon, and My First Years -- Newborn, infant and toddler products

In addition, Fall 2026 will introduce new and emerging collectible lines:

Momiji -- Collectible designer figures and plush

-- Collectible designer figures and plush Twinchees -- Collectible licensed figures

With Kroeger Marketing's established infrastructure and TOMY's globally trusted brands, the partnership is positioned to enhance product accessibility and elevate the overall retail experience for Canadian consumers.

As distribution ramps up through 2026, retailers across Canada will benefit from streamlined access to TOMY's expanding lineup, supported by Kroeger Marketing's expertise in logistics, merchandising, and bilingual market execution.

For more information, including retail inquiries, please visit: https://kroegerinc.com/

About Kroeger Marketing

Kroeger Marketing is a Canadian sales, marketing, and distribution company that connects global consumer brands with retailers nationwide. The company provides logistics, merchandising, bilingual packaging support, and national account management services.

For more information, please visit https://kroegerinc.com/

About TOMY International, Inc.

TOMY International, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of toys and related products for children and families. Its portfolio includes the TOMY® brand, as well as Lamaze®, The First Years®, and Boon®. TOMY Company, Ltd., its Japanese parent, distributes products across the globe.

For more information, please visit https://us.tomy.com/

Media Contact

Chantal Grainger

Media Relations, Swerve Strategic

P: (905) 580-9843

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Genco Kroeger