Summer Fresh Celebrates 30 Years of Industry Innovation

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, Summer Fresh announced the launch of its two new limited edition hummus flavours: Dill Pickle Hummus and Salt & Vinegar Hummus . Often referred to as the "Original Canadian Hummus" brand, it's no surprise Summer Fresh is celebrating its anniversary by giving consumers great-tasting hummus with innovative iconic flavour offerings.

"Our team wanted to celebrate our 30th anniversary by doing what we do best - having fun with food," says Summer Fresh Founder and President, Susan Niczowski. "This includes living by the philosophy of 'Food is Fashion' - setting trends and highlighting the most exciting flavour combinations from season to season. It is exactly this philosophy that has made us the number one brand for prepared salads and dips year after year. Needless to say, our new hummus flavours mark the beginning of thirty more years of innovation. We couldn't be more proud to share them with consumers obsessed with great taste and who feel good snacking just as much as we do."

Inspired by Niczowski's love of potato chips, the brand's new hummus flavours are loaded with mouthwatering, guilt-free "chip flavour". Both hummus are made with protein-packed Canadian chickpeas, tahini and olive oil, to satisfy cravings and keep you fuller, longer. For a limited time only, find these hummus flavours at grocery retailers across the country including Metro, Food Basics, Federated Co-op and more.

