Summer Begins in Wasaga Beach

With more than 14 kilometres of beach organized into eight beach areas, Wasaga Beach is ready to welcome residents and visitors to discover their favourite place to swim, walk, relax, gather and enjoy the shoreline. Learn more at ExploreWasagaBeach.com/beaches.

"Wasaga Beach is ready for summer, and we are excited to welcome residents, visitors and families back to the beach," said Mayor Brian Smith. "Whether you are coming for the day, the weekend or the season, we want everyone to enjoy what makes Wasaga Beach special -- our beautiful waterfront, our local businesses, our festivals and events, and the energy that comes with summer at the beach."

Earlier this month, the Town unveiled its Summer 2026 lineup, featuring more than 80 live music performances, weekly outdoor programming, major festivals and expanded signature events designed to celebrate everything people love about summer at the beach.

Highlights include Summer Sets, Music in the Park, Trail Tunes, Arts and Eats Festival, Cruisers Fun Run, Canada Day Celebrations at Nancy Island Historic Site, the Town's first-ever Canada Day Symphony Fireworks over Georgian Bay, the new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway, Rockin' the River, Awaken the Isle, Wasaga Beach Triathlon and the award-winning Memories of Summer beachfront concert experience.

This year's signature music and entertainment lineup includes The Carpet Frogs, the official touring band of The Guess Who, Jukebox Heroes, performing the hits of Foreigner, and a three-night Memories of Summer Labour Day weekend celebration featuring Legends of Motown, The Yacht Rock Show and Wing Night, followed by a fireworks finale over Georgian Bay.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the full summer lineup, check event details and plan ahead at WasagaBeach.com and through the Town's official social media channels.

With good weather expected and more people travelling to the community, the Town is reminding everyone that a safe and enjoyable summer starts with respect -- for the rules, for local residents and businesses, for public spaces, and for one another.

Wasaga Beach welcomes visitors, tourism, community events and responsible car enthusiasts who come to enjoy the community safely and lawfully. At the same time, the Town is reminding the public that illegal or unsanctioned car rallies, stunt driving, dangerous driving, excessive noise, disruptive behaviour, illegal parking, and damage to public or private property are not permitted.

The Town is working with the Ontario Provincial Police, Ontario Parks, Municipal Law Enforcement, Wasaga Beach Fire Department and local partners to support a safe and enjoyable weekend and summer season. Residents and visitors can help by planning ahead, following posted rules, parking only in designated areas, respecting private property and reporting unsafe or illegal activity.

The Town recently launched a new parks information line at 705-408-3336 to help residents and visitors access information about park rules, beach operations, and responsible use.

The Town also reminds the public:

Unsanctioned car rallies are illegal in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

Stunt driving, dangerous driving and excessive noise put people at risk and may result in enforcement.

The Town's Car Rally By-law carries a maximum penalty of $25,000.

Parking rules, beach rules, fire rules, alcohol and cannabis rules, and noise by-laws apply throughout the community. Learn more: wasagabeach.com/Bylaw

Visitors should use designated parking areas and avoid blocking roads, driveways, emergency access routes or private property.

Anyone who witnesses illegal activity should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 911.

Quotes

"With sunshine in the forecast and an incredible summer lineup ahead, this is the perfect weekend to remind people that summer begins here in Wasaga Beach. We are excited to welcome residents, visitors and families back to the beach to enjoy our waterfront, local businesses, events and community spirit -- safely and responsibly."

- Craig Williams, Fire Chief

"Officers will continue working with partners throughout the summer to keep Wasaga Beach safe and welcoming. Increased traffic brings a focus on impaired, stunt, and other high-risk driving behaviours, while water safety remains a priority. Everyone is encouraged to make responsible choices and respect others while enjoying what the community has to offer."

- Insp. Alicia McCracken, Detachment Commander of the Huronia West OPP

Related news

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach