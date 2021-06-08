Summer at Montréal Space for Life: Tons of Activities to Indulge!

MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Whether you want to spoil yourself a little, get away with the family or reconnect with nature, Montréal Space for Life's museums have lots of things that'll appeal to you this summer. Each museum has so many activities going on that you'll be spoiled for choice. Here are a few suggestions.

To spoil yourself a little

A series of small pleasures can spice up your life. So why not inject a little spice into yours this summer by visiting one of our museums?

Biodôme

If you haven't had a chance to visit the Biodôme since it reopened, now's the time to do it and see how your favourite animal is doing or discover the varied flora and fauna of the five ecosystems of the Americas. Take the time to explore the exhibition La preuve par l'image, a series of photographs illustrating scientific research from a wide variety of fields that reveal an incredibly complex world of breathtaking beauty. The pictures were taken by researchers, including some from the Insectarium.

Jardin botanique

Stroll along the trails in the Jardin botanique and breathe in the delicate fragrances of the flowers—what better way to relax and enjoy nature. To be sure it's the right time of year for your favourite flowers, check out the calendar of blooms . And why not interrupt your stroll and stop off at the café terrasse to enjoy some strawberry and rhubarb ice cream? Your children will be delighted! Wind up your visit at the gift shop and check out the selection of ecofriendly products on offer made by Québec artists and craftspeople.

Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Get a kick out of travelling through the universe thanks to the new projection equipment recently installed in the dome theatres of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. The new laser projectors provide a huge improvement in image resolution and 10 times the luminosity, so you can appreciate the beauty of space in all its splendour. In addition to the new show Birth of Planet Earth, the museum is screening a wide variety of films that will appeal to all tastes.

To get away with the family

If you're in the mood for a family outing in town this summer, then Montréal Space for Life has a few ideas for you:

Jardin botanique

Bring your toddlers to see the chickens! This summer the Jardin botanique is hosting some Chantecler chickens to raise visitors' awareness of the possibilities and issues of urban farming. Then make a detour to the Japanese Garden to see the carp and the turtles from the edge of the pond. Who knows, with a little luck, you might even catch a glimpse of a great blue heron! And your kids will definitely be intrigued by the sea buckthorn slushy and wild carrots on the menu at the café terrasse. That's not something anyone would want to miss.

Biodôme

Ever wondered how a veterinarian goes about examining a wild animal? Or how we get the turtles in the Laurentian Maple Forest to hibernate in winter? Through 23 interactive stations involving games, videos and objects, the Biodôme's Bio-machine exhibition reveals some of the tips and tricks our staff use behind the scenes to keep our animals and plants happy and healthy. Come along as a family and make some surprising discoveries! Each month the Biodôme proposes a specific species or environment that you can discover in one of our ecosystems. This June, it's jellyfish. In July, it'll be the foreshore (area between the low and high tide marks). And in August, it'll be flatfish. Come and make your own discoveries! Over 200 animal species and some 400 plant species live at the Biodôme.

Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Is it raining out? Don't worry! Bring your children to the Planétarium to see Polaris, and Lucia, the Secret of Shooting Stars. And after the show, drop in to explore the Spotlight on our meteorites exhibition, which takes you on a journey through time and space! You'll be able to see some of the most fascinating specimens of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan's meteorite collection, the biggest of its kind in Québec, and the third biggest in Canada.

To reconnect with nature

Getting back to what really matters is a way to give yourself a break from the frenetic pace of daily life. And getting back to what really matters often means getting back to nature:

Jardin botanique

A quiet, contemplative visit to the Japanese Garden and the Chinese Garden will calm your nerves. At the Japanese Garden, the exhibition Enchanting Botanical Prints presents the works of artist Sandrine de Borman, who draws inspiration from the world of plants. Her prints attest to the beauty and fragility of plant life by highlighting our relationship with and sensitivity to the plant world. At the Chinese Garden, get to know a rural Chinese family that lives, works and experiences the land in its own way, as part of the China: Ties to the Land exhibition. At the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion, you can reflect on trees and their place in nature as you take in the exhibition In the Company of Trees. At the First Nations Garden, delve into the exhibition Kuugaaluk: Along the traces of our forefathers, by anthropologist and Inuit Arctic specialist Lisa Qiluqqi Koperqualuk. A photographic journey on the theme of attachment to the land and memory.

Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Taking a close look at nature helps relieve stress. The exhibition Origins is a selection of amazing large-format photographs by Olivier Grunewald, with commentary by Bernadette Gilbertas. Striking images, displayed throughout the museum, that reveal the raw beauty and untamed nature of our planet. The northern lights are a never-ending source of wonder! From Montreal to Yellowknife, from outer space to deep down in the Earth's core, the show "aurōrae," screened at the Planétarium, dissects and transcends the aurora borealis. A natural phenomenon that is both dazzling yet relaxing to watch!

Biodôme

The need to get back to what really matters can also mean wanting to do something tangible for the environment. The exhibition It's Time to Act, which you can see at the exit from the tour of the Biodôme's ecosystems, showcases concrete things that ordinary people, groups, businesses and governments the world over are doing for the environment. Initiatives that are being implemented to improve the state of the planet and that hopefully will provide inspiration for others!

Have a great summer at Montréal Space for Life! Remember that the Insectarium is closed for renovations (the reopening is slated for the fall), and that the Biosphere, which is now a Montréal Space for Life museum, will be reopening shortly.

