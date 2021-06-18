Sumac Corporation Limited Sells Shares of Norvista Capital Corporation

STELLARTON, NS, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Estate of Donald R. Sobey of Stellarton, Nova Scotia announced that Sumac Corporation Limited, a company controlled by the estate, today sold 3,010,000 common shares of Norvista Capital Corporation representing approximately 4.29% of those outstanding. The shares were sold at a price of $0.125 per share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Sumac now owns or controls approximately 7.59% of the outstanding Norvista common shares.

Subject to the regulatory limitations, Sumac may acquire, dispose of or continue to hold Norvista common shares in the normal course of its investment activities.

For further information: For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by the estate (which will also be available under Norvista's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), please contact: Stewart Mahoney, Tel: 902-759-9563