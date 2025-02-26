OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce

Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut

Distribution

Alberta

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Ontario

Sultan Food Products brand Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce recalled due to undeclared peanut

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]