Sultan Food Products brand Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce recalled due to undeclared peanut

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 26, 2025, 18:59 ET

Feb. 26, 2025

Product: Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce
Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut
Distribution
Alberta
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Ontario

