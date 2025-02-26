Sultan Food Products brand Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce recalled due to undeclared peanut Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Feb 26, 2025, 18:59 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce
Issue: Food - Allergen - Peanut
Distribution
Alberta
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Ontario
Sultan Food Products brand Fried Falafel with Tahini Sauce recalled due to undeclared peanut
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article