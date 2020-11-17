SuiteSpot Launches the TRIMM™ Platform

A centralized, cloud-based project, vendor, and workforce management system

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - SuiteSpot Technology , which offers multifamily property managers and owners the most robust unit make-ready and property operations software platform on the market, has launched their flagship product SuiteSpot TRIMM™ to optimize the Turn, Renovation, Inspection & Maintenance Management Processes.

SuiteSpot TRIMM™ offers the following advantages:

a defined, documented, and dynamic process to guide all employee actions

centralized project, vendor, and workforce management

cloud-based tech designed to offer ease and flexibility for field use and stability, security, and necessary integrations on the backend

In the past, three driving forces have protected multifamily owners and operators: the local nature of the business that has sheltered the industry from globalization, stable management processes that haven't required major disruptions, and economic resilience. However, in recent years, the need for digital transformation in the multifamily space has become more pressing, and Covid-19 accelerated that process.

"The legacy turnovers, renovations, inspections, and maintenance processes are broken. Our research shows that these cost multifamily operators millions of dollars in unnecessary operational costs, resulting in tens of millions in lost asset value," said Elik Jaeger, president and CEO of SuiteSpot Technology. "SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an exciting platform that creates greater efficiency for operators and multifamily staff. Properties will lower costs while increasing flexibility and resilience. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is simply faster and better because it's designed with a deep understanding of the multifamily industry's needs."

The multifamily industry has been forced to adopt new approaches and procedures to respond to Covid-19. Covid has had the effect of accelerating several trends that were already present like changing expectations of residents and a labor pool that makes it harder to staff communities appropriately.

Technology adoption has been on the rise across the industry, but many multifamily housing companies have not found a way to effectively utilize technology fully in the field to improve the experience for residents and employees. This is especially acute in the "maintenance department" where it is common to see myriad manual systems being used, often in conflict with each other, making it impossible to align people and manage resources effectively.

Introducing SuiteSpot TRIMM™

SuiteSpot TRIMM™ was designed specifically to address multifamily housing concerns. It was created to be a holistic approach that facilitates and coordinates the multiple challenges facing the multifamily industry, such as:

Process design

IT

Third-party vendors

Cross-functional staff

Project management

Distributed workflows and activities

Customers are also excited about the SuiteSpot TRIMM™ platform. "Our experience can easily be captured in a single word - 'Excellent'. One of our employees even noted that we could never go back to our old pen and paper method since SuiteSpot has added a new layer of constant connectivity for scheduling and implementation," said Joshua Verbiest Manager, Financial Planning and Analysis at Bernstein Management Corporation "[SuiteSpot is an] innovative software solution for operations management."

SuiteSpot became a leader in multifamily housing digital transformation by building tech that helps property managers and owners increase their Net Operating Income (NOI). Clients have used SuiteSpot products to digitally oversee 100,000+ inspections, make-ready projects, and service requests.

"SuiteSpot TRIMM™ was designed by people with deep expertise in property operations and management," said Sorin Michnea, SuiteSpot's CTO. "That really gives our platform an edge, since we understand the unique challenges of the industry and created tech to solve our users' needs."

About SuiteSpot

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

SOURCE SuiteSpot Technology

For further information: For interview requests, high-res imagery, and more information, please contact [email protected]

