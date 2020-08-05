Sugarleaf Launches New Convenience Products for the Modern Cannabis Consumer

sugarleaf boost sativa is a 0.5-gram 510 vaporizer cartridge created from a sativa-dominant strain. Sativa dominant strains are often associated with uplifting and creative experiences. The sugarleaf boost sativa vaporizer oil is formulated and manufactured at the Company's Blissco facility in Langley, BC and features reintroduced natural cannabis terpenes from cannabis grown at the Company's premium 7ACRES facility in Kincardine, ON.

"With the introduction of the sugarleaf boost sativa 510 vaporizer cartridges we build on our premium 7ACRES vaporizer offering. This popular 2.0 product caters to the significant number of frequent and occasional consumers who are looking for high-quality and convenient cannabis experiences at a reasonable price," said Joel Toguri, Chief Revenue Officer at Supreme Cannabis. "Today, we further strengthen and diversify the sugarleaf brand with the launch of this 510 vaporizer and two new 1.0 offerings which include 3x0.5-gram pre-rolls and milled flower."

sugarleaf's 3x0.5-gram pre-rolls are available in four strains and produced in-house at the Company's 7ACRES facility. This new pre-roll format allows consumers to enjoy a smaller amount of cannabis per pre-roll and pace their consumption experience. sugarleaf is also introducing sugarleaf bloom, a 3.5 and 7-gram milled sativa-dominant strain that is ready to smoke with no grinding necessary.

In December 2019, Supreme Cannabis added sugarleaf to its recreational brand portfolio with the introduction of the Company's first 1-gram pre-roll offering. In May 2020, sugarleaf launched a 1:5 oil, consisting of 1-part THC to 5-parts CBD. As of today, sugarleaf's product offering consists of nine SKUs and with the launch of these new products the brand will be available in eight provinces across Canada, including, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Québec.

Supreme Cannabis will be promoting these new offerings across Canada through its innovative sales partnership with Humble & Fume Inc., one of the industries premiere sales agencies. Canadian cannabis retailers interested in learning more about Supreme Cannabis' brands and products can speak with the Company's sales representatives by contacting [email protected].

About sugarleaf.

sugarleaf offers thoughtful and convenient cannabis products for modern-day cannabis consumers seeking a no fuss consumption experience. Inspired by the simple and sweet joys of cannabis, sugarleaf caters to Canadian consumers' busy lifestyles with convenient and milder cannabis offerings.

sugarleaf derives its name from cannabis sugar leaves. Sugar leaves are the short, trichome covered leaves that sprout from the bud of the cannabis plant as it flowers. These trichomes are rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, creating cannabis products that maintain rich flavour notes while delivering a lighter consumption experience.

Delight in your cannabis experience; welcome to the sweet life.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco , sugarleaf and KKE. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube.

We simply grow better.

