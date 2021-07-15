SugarCRM Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Value to Customers with Holistic SFA Solutions

"These four themes are woven throughout SugarCRM's dynamic portfolio of solutions," said Jeanine Sterling, Industry Director. "While it's High Definition Customer Experience (HD-CX) provides a thorough historical record of the customer's change events and then predicts future outcomes, its no-touch information management frees up sales representatives from routine manual tasks and provides them with more proactive automation and analytics. SugarCRM also leverages a deep partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers expedite their own innovation. Offering this complete experience has earned the company its place as a trusted transformation partner."

SugarCRM distinctly enhances the customer purchase experience by offering a wide selection of partners and communicating with them through the channel of their choice. It cemented its reputation as a customer value-focused company by entering the subscription-based business sector with its Automated Renewal Management product. This tool enables clients to handle renewals, including creating new sales opportunities when a subscription is nearing expiration, routing the opportunity to the appropriate sales rep, and providing all relevant customer history and information.

SugarCRM has also leveraged inorganic growth strategies to optimize the customer ownership experience. For instance, it recently acquired W-Systems and Loaded Technologies to expand its in-house talent and capacity to meet increased implementation service demand. Node.AI was acquired in August of 2020 to accelerate AI features in the Sugar platform, including recently introduced predictive AI capabilities in its flagship SFA product. Even as it expands its capabilities and portfolio, SugarCRM makes sure its solutions can seamlessly integrate with its other platform components and with key third-party systems such as mobile device management (MDM) solutions.

"As a leader in enterprise SFA solutions, SugarCRM continues to innovate in several major areas including product, pricing models, and customer engagement," noted Sterling. "Its plans to expand AI-based capabilities, intensify focus on key vertical markets, and leverage its current embedded base for incremental sales are expected to help it make the most of new opportunities and offer even richer value to SFA customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

