SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR) (TSXV: SUGR.DB) (TSXV: SUGR.WR) (TSXV: SUGR.WS) (TSXV: SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDD) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Dan Wilson as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately in connection with the resignation of John Kondrosky as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and the resignation of Janice Comeau as a director of the Company.

Mr. Wilson is a professional engineer with 36 years experience in high-growth public and private oil, gas and cannabis companies. Mr. Wilson has been the Chairman of Sugarbud since inception in 2018. Prior to Sugarbud, Mr. Wilson was Chief Executive Officer of Relentless Resources Ltd. from March 2010 to April 2018. He was also President and Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Energy Ltd. during a portion of his tenure at Relentless. Mr. Wilson brings to the Company business acumen with extensive corporate governance, start-up and transaction experience.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Kondrosky and Ms. Comeau for their many valuable contributions.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is a consumer-driven craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and nationally to registered medical patients through MendoCannabis.ca.

We Take Pride.

We Take Our Time.

Experience The Difference.

Websites:

http://www.sugarbud.ca/

http://craftcannabiscollection.ca/

The TSXV has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

For further information: Dan Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp, Phone: 403-874-9862, E-mail: [email protected]