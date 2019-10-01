SugarBud Appoints Two New Directors

CALGARY, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT) ("SugarBud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Janice Comeau (CPA CA, ICD.D) and Mr. Stephen Martin (J.D., LL.M, MBA) to the board of directors of the Company effective today.

Ms. Comeau has over 30 years of strategic corporate and financial management experience spanning a variety of industries. Ms. Comeau has served as CFO of a number of public and private companies, including LMS Reinforcing Steel Group and Versacold Corporation. In 2016, Ms. Comeau was named British Columbia CFO of the Year and she is recognized as a financial leader for business transformation. Ms. Comeau currently serves as chair of the board and was previously audit committee chair of the Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia. In addition to her role as a director of SugarBud, Ms. Comeau will serve as chair of the audit committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janice to our board of directors. We are confident that her experience, knowledge, perspective and diverse skill set will prove to be an incredible asset for our company as we advance our strategic plans," said John Kondrosky, CEO of SugarBud.

Mr. Martin is a lawyer with more than 20 years of government, corporate and private practice experience handling proactive and reactive compliance-related matters, including enterprise, global and in-country risk assessments, compliance program and risk management program enhancement; internal investigations and remediation work and corporate monitorships. He is a partner at an international consulting firm, where he advises clients on all matters related to corporate compliance and governance. Mr. Martin was previously a partner at two international law firms, worked as in-house counsel and/or compliance officer at three major companies and has served as Assistant Attorney General in Missouri and Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Mr. Martin holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, a LL.M with distinction from Georgetown University Law Center and an MBA from the University of Denver. Mr. Martin also has industry experience as a compliance advisor to several cannabis industry companies, including a leading Canadian-based publicly traded production and distribution company and Integrated Compliance Solutions, a financial compliance and merchant payment software solution. In addition to his role as a director of SugarBud, Mr. Martin will serve as chair of the corporate governance and compliance committee.

"The emerging cannabis industry is rapidly evolving, highly regulated and very complex. We believe that corporate compliance and governance are foundational imperatives for SugarBud and critical elements in our overall success as a business and future industry leader. Stephen brings tremendous perspective, experience and credibility to SugarBud in this regard and we are very pleased to welcome him as a member of our board," said Mr. Kondrosky. "I am confident that Stephen will make an immediate and powerful impact as a new board member," added Mr. Kondrosky.

"SugarBud strives for best in class strategic planning, corporate compliance, corporate governance and audit scrutiny," stated Dan Wilson, Chairman of the board of directors of SugarBud. "The addition of Ms. Comeau and Mr. Martin to the board is a significant step towards that goal and is an attestation to the quality of the commercial business plan that has been developed by the executive leadership team at SugarBud, led by CEO John Kondrosky. SugarBud will continue to identify qualified candidates to enhance the multi-disciplinary skill set we are accumulating within our board of directors," Mr. Wilson continued.

About SugarBud

SugarBud is a federally licensed Alberta-based publicly traded cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of high-quality premium cannabis, and product leadership through the development, production and distribution of value-added cannabis products in Canada.

http://www.sugarbud.ca/

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: SugarBud's assessment of future plans and operations; and the appointment of new directors and committee members of the Company. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by SugarBud. Although SugarBud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: SugarBud may not obtain the required approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by SugarBud with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to SugarBud's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to SugarBud, which can be accessed under SugarBud's profile on www.sedar.com.

Except as required by applicable laws, SugarBud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

For further information: John Kondrosky, Chief Executive Officer, SugarBud Craft Growers Corp., Phone: (604) 499-7847, E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca; Brad Giblin, Chief Financial Officer, SugarBud Craft Growers Corp., Phone: (403) 930-8507, E-mail: bradg@sugarbud.ca; Investor Relations Contact: Gary Perkins, President, Tekkfund Capital Corp., Tel: (416) 882-0020, E-mail: garyperkins@rogers.com, Website: http://www.sugarbud.ca/, Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Related Links

https://www.sugarbud.ca/

