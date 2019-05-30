SugarBud Announces Filing of First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Provides Date and Location of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX-Venture Exchange: SUGR, SUGR.WT

CALGARY, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. ("SugarBud") is pleased to announce the filing of its first quarter 2019 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). SugarBud's Financial Statements and related MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on SugarBud's website at www.sugarbud.ca.

The Company's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of SugarBud will be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliot LLP, Suite 4300, 888 – 3rd St. S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 5C5, on June 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (mountain time).

About SugarBud

SugarBud is an Alberta-based emerging cannabis company engaged in the development, acquisition, production and distribution of cannabis in Canada.

