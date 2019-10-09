Sudbury Airport Security Guards Join Steelworkers

SUDBURY, ON, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Employees providing security and customer services at the Greater Sudbury Airport have joined the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

The employees of A.S.P. Security Services were certified as a union this week by the Canada Industrial Relations Board, after a majority of workers signed union cards and filed an application with the board.

A.S.P. was awarded the contract to provide security and customer services at the Greater Sudbury Airport in November 2018.

The A.S.P. employees decided to join the USW to address concerns that include being required to pay for their uniforms, for health and safety training and for licensing costs – costs that are commonly covered by employers in unionized workplaces. Next steps for the employees include forming a bargaining committee and pursuing a negotiated collective agreement with their employer.

"We welcome these employees to the United Steelworkers and congratulate them on their determination to form a union to improve their working standards," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

"We will support our new members as they seek to negotiate a fair collective agreement that reflects their hard work, the professional services they provide to the public and their contributions to their employer's success," Warren said.

