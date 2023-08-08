Sucro Wins Approval from USDA for Sugar Refiner's License

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Sucro Can Sourcing LLC, a rapidly growing integrated sugar refiner, announces today its recent Sugar Refinery License approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Sucro's mission is to be the leading alternative integrated sugar supplier in North America, leveraging its refining footprint and supply chain innovations to fully service sugar users. Sucro's relationships and efficient operational model have established the company as a dynamic sugar partner for sugar mills, processors, distributors and industrial customers.

"Sucro has been approved by the USDA to become one of the country's very few sugar refinery license holders," says Jonathan Taylor, Founder and CEO of Sucro Sourcing. "This major milestone allows Sucro to openly and fairly compete with other cane sugar refiners, by fully participating in the USDA Re-export program."

"Sucro is demonstrating a willingness to invest in new refining capacity in the United States, and we have been strongly supported by our extremely loyal and growing customer base," says Taylor. "The sugar market in the United States is experiencing steady, long term, sustainable growth, and Sucro is investing to supply these growing market demands."

"There are literally only four cane sugar refining license holders, prior to Sucro's approval, and one acts as a raw sugar broker for another, so customers are very eager to see added competition," according to Matt Dyer, Managing Director of SweetLife Services (a wholly owned sales subsidiary of Sucro). "Sucro has been approached recently by many of the approximately 120 customers involved in the sugar re-export license program, who are very interested in the added options and competition Sucro provides on re-export sugar opportunities."

Sucro's new sugar refinery is in its first year of commissioning and is already achieving run rates of 1/3 of its anticipated 350,000 MT capacity. Based on its unique inland location for a cane refinery, low-cost structure, and integrated logistics hub in Lackawanna, NY, Sucro is building sales from the Midwest to the East Coast.

Taylor also acknowledges the vital support of New York political leaders, including Senate Majority Leader, Charles "Chuck" Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman (NY-23rd) Nick Langworthy.

"I'm proud to be a part of the effort to secure Sucro's export license," says Congressman Langworthy. "By expanding exports from Western New York, we will open new doors of opportunity and create a pathway for good-paying jobs in our community. Garnering access to this global market will drive prosperity and help our region get back on a path to economic growth."

"Sucro is proud to be a part of the western New York community of Lackawanna, and we have received unwavering support from Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, along with Representative Nick Langworthy," says Taylor.

About Sucro Can Sourcing

Since its inception in 2014, the company has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers, through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. While focused on the industrial sector, Sucro's supply chain advantage creates a unique opportunity in the retail sector as well. Sucro has established an extensive production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two refining locations and an additional value-added processing facility in North America. The company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Cali, Guayaquil, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

