Sucro to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUG) (OTCQB: SUGCF) ("Sucro" or the "Company"), an integrated sugar refiner focused primarily on serving the North American sugar markets, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 13, 2024. The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the event.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is taking place on June 12 & 13, 2024 and this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Sucro's Chairman, Mr. Don Hill, in real time.

Mr. Hill will present the Sucro opportunity and then open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Hill will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Sucro's Presentation Timing:

Date: June 13, 2024



Time: 11:25 – 11:55 am Eastern time



Registration: Please register using the link below to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658205&tp_key=76d4029138&sti=sug-sugcf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to the webcast after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Sucro

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales, and sourcing network throughout North America with two cane sugar refineries and an additional value-added processing facility. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Cali, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

