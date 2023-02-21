Sucro Sourcing To Build Canada's Largest Sugar Refinery

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Sucro Can Sourcing LLC, a rapidly growing integrated sugar refiner, announces its plans to build Canada's largest sugar refinery in southern Ontario, with an expected annual refining capacity of 1 million metric tonnes, for an estimated cost of $100 million.

Sucro's mission is to be the leading alternative integrated sugar supplier in North America, leveraging its refining footprint and supply chain innovations to fully service sugar users. Sucro's relationships and efficient operational model has established the company as a dynamic sugar partner for sugar mills, processors, distributors and industrial customers.

"Sucro is demonstrating supply chain innovation and a willingness to invest in new refining capacity in both Canada and the United States. We have been strongly supported by our extremely loyal and growing customer base", says Jonathan Taylor, Founder and CEO of Sucro Sourcing. "The sugar markets in both Canada and the United States are experiencing steady, long term, sustainable growth, and Sucro is investing to supply these growing market demands."

"Despite the steady market growth, overall refining capacity in both Canada and the United States has been stagnant for years", says Mr. Taylor. "In particular, the demand for sugar in the Ontario market is growing at what we believe is the fastest rate in North America. We also believe a modern, new refinery in Ontario will be very well placed to service any potential market demand for refined sugar in the US market, and fully utilize Sucro's highly integrated supply chain already in place to service customers in the US market."

Sucro Chairman, Don Hill, adds "Jonathan Taylor's vision and commitment to innovation, reinvestment and growth has never wavered since his founding of Sucro in 2014". "It is what sets Sucro apart in the North American refining industry, and the reason why we receive growing customer support and long-term commitment. Our customers appreciate Sucro's dedicated focus to sugar, and the added supply chain options we have created."

The new refinery is expected to open in 2025, and according to Mr. Hill the company can afford to be very patient. "Due to Sucro's successful low-cost focus in building its previous sugar refineries, including the recently opened sugar refinery in Lackawanna, NY, this new Ontario refinery will not need to be fully utilized shortly after opening. Instead, Sucro will patiently add production based on growing market demand, including any potential export opportunities to the United States"

About Sucro Can Sourcing

Since its inception in 2014, the company has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers, through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. While focused on the industrial sector, Sucro's supply chain advantage creates a unique opportunity in the retail sector as well. Sucro has established an extensive production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two refining locations and an additional value-added processing facility in North America. The company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Cali, Guayaquil, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sucro Sourcing LLC

For further information: Don Hill, Chairman, Sucro Can Sourcing LLC, Tel: 305-399-3505, [email protected]