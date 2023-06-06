Sucro Sourcing Announces Oliver Hire as Vice President & Head of Trading

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Sucro Can Sourcing LLC ("Sucro" or the "Company"), announces Oliver ("Ollie") Hire as its new Vice President & Head of Trading, effective immediately.

Ollie has extensive global commodity experience, beginning with BP and then Czarnikow Group, both in London. Most recently, Ollie established Czarnikow's sugar trading operation in the United States, for C Czarnikow Sugar Inc. He is a well known and trusted figure throughout the sugar industry.

Ollie will be part of Sucro's executive management team, and will provide essential supply and logistics services for Sucro's refining operations throughout North America, as well as leading Sucro's Trading and distribution services throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Sucro Can Sourcing LLC is a rapidly growing integrated sugar refiner, with refineries in Hamilton, Ontario and Lackawanna, New York. Sucro recently announced a major new refinery to be built in southern Ontario, and be operational in 2025. It will have a refining capacity of 1 million metric tonnes, for an estimated $100 million. The refinery will be operated by Sucro Can Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

About Sucro Can Sourcing LLC

Sucro is an industry disruptor through innovation and investing in sugar supply chain improvements. Since its inception in 2014, the Company has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers, through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. While focused on the industrial sector, Sucro's supply chain advantage creates a unique opportunity in the retail sector as well. Sucro has established an extensive production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two refining locations and an additional value-added processing facility in North America. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Cali, and Port of Spain.

