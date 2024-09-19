Sucro Limited Secures $325 Million Credit Facility Led by Rabobank

Syndicated financing poised to propel the sugar refiner's strategic growth and expansion

Sucro well-positioned to expand refinery-driven supply chain and meet increasing refined sugar demand

Rabobank acts as lead arranger, sole bookrunner and administrative agent

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUGR) (OTCQB: SUGRF), a leading growth-oriented sugar refiner, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a new syndicated credit facility with Rabobank. This continued financial partnership will provide Sucro Limited with the capital needed to accelerate growth, expand operations and bolster its position as a key player in the North American sugar industry.

The two-year facility increases Sucro Limited's borrowing capacity to $325 million with a $50 million accordion feature. This financing will be used for general corporate purposes and enable Sucro to pursue strategic opportunities, expand its refinery-driven supply chain and continue to meet the increasing demand for refined sugar.

"We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Rabobank through this new syndicated credit facility," said Jonathan Taylor, founder and CEO of Sucro Limited. "This agreement represents a significant milestone for Sucro and will allow us to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global sugar market. The additional capital will help us scale our operations, enhance our sustainability initiatives and strengthen our relationships with suppliers and customers worldwide. We are grateful for Rabobank and our other banking partners' confidence in our vision and their commitment to supporting our growth."

Led by Rabobank, eight lenders participated in the transaction with support from a syndicate of international financial institutions. Rabobank served as the lead arranger, sole bookrunner and administrative agent. Macquarie Bank Limited, M&T Bank and Wells Fargo acted as syndication agents and Royal Bank of Canada joined as a new member of the syndicate. The transaction underscores the strong relationship between Sucro Limited and Rabobank, as well as Sucro's robust business model and commitment to sustainable growth.

"It's fantastic to see renewed commitments from 100% of our existing syndicate members and the addition of a leading Canadian bank," Taylor said. "The revised facility has more favorable pricing, which will have a positive impact on our future financial results, as we remain focused on driving operational excellence and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

Rabobank, which provides sector knowledge, strategic advisory and tailored products and services to clients across the entire food value chain, has a longstanding track record for supporting the global food, commodity and agriculture sectors. The bank's senior leaders have expressed enthusiasm over strengthening this relationship:

"Sucro Limited has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to growth and sustainability in the sugar industry and we are proud to provide support with this syndicated credit facility, said Rabobank's Christine Pelletier, managing director and regional head of trade and commodity finance in the Americas. "At Rabobank, we strive to work with forward-thinking industry leaders like Sucro that are dedicated to responsible business practices. We look forward to a successful long-term partnership with Sucro as it continues to drive innovation in the sugar industry."

The renewed facility, oversubscribed for the third straight year, highlights the deep conviction Sucro Limited's banking partners have in its strategic growth plan. "The significant oversubscription is a testament to the syndicate's confidence in Sucro's long-term growth, as evidenced by a consistent track record of operational and financial execution," said Christopher Hartofilis, head of capital markets for Rabobank North America. "We are proud to lead financing to support Sucro's continued expansion."

About Sucro

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two cane sugar refineries and an additional value-added processing facility. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Rabobank

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale, rural and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in 37 countries worldwide. Founded more than 125 years ago, Rabobank today is one of the world's largest banks with more than $678 billion in assets. In the Americas, Rabobank is a premier bank to the food, agribusiness, commodities and renewable energy industries, providing sector expertise, strategic counsel and tailored financial solutions to clients across the entire value chain. Additional information is available on the Rabobank website or on the Rabobank social media platforms, including Twitter and LinkedIn.

