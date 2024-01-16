Sucro Can Sourcing and HOPA Ports announce plan to build Canada's largest sugar refinery

"The sugar markets in both Canada and the United States are experiencing steady, long term, sustainable growth, and Sucro is investing to supply these growing market demands," said Jonathan Taylor, Founder and CEO of Sucro Sourcing. "We have a customer base that is loyal and growing, benefiting from the new competition we are bringing to the market."

"Despite steady demand from an expanding food processing sector, overall refining capacity in both Canada and the United States has been stagnant for years", said Taylor. "Especially in Ontario, where the demand for sugar is growing at one of the fastest rates in North America."

Ontario's food and beverage manufacturing sector is the third largest in North America with manufacturing revenues of more than $48 billion. The sector has more than 45,000 establishments in the province, employing over 104,800 people.

Sucro Can's focus on improving its customers' supply chains is one of the keys to its success, and a key reason for choosing the Port of Hamilton as the location for its new refinery.

"HOPA Ports is thrilled to be working with Sucro Can to make this historic investment a reality," said Ian Hamilton, President & CEO of HOPA Ports. "We worked closely with Sucro Can to understand its location and logistics needs, and those of its customers. The new refinery in the heart of southern Ontario's food processing cluster, has access to marine, rail and highway transportation options. The facility's new capacity and reliability will give Ontario food processors the confidence to invest in their own operations. For us this is a huge win: driving a resilient and efficient supply chain, growing the economy and creating jobs."

"Hamilton is proud to be chosen as the home for what will soon be Canada's largest sugar refinery. I look forward to working with Sucro Can Sourcing and HOPA on this important new facility and ensuring this $135-million investment helps Hamilton continue to shine as the centre of Ontario's vital food cluster." Mayor Andrea Horwath, City of Hamilton

"Ontario leads the nation in terms of food and beverage manufacturing and Sucro Can's investment in a brand new sugar refinery is a proof point that our provincial agriculture and food industry generates valued jobs as well," said Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. "Sucro Can's new facility at the Port of Hamilton also highlights the importance of the added advantage we have in Ontario given the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway – our H2O highway," added Thompson.

"Hamilton is delighted to be the chosen location for the expansion of Sucro Can. With this expansion, Hamilton will now host Canada's largest sugar refinery. This is an important industry that employs over a hundred thousand workers in Ontario. The impact of Sucro Can's new plant will be felt across the region and beyond. We thank Sucro Can for their hard work and look forward to the creation of more jobs and the strengthening of economic growth." The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario & Member of Parliament for Hamilton West – Ancaster – Dundas

About Sucro Can Sourcing

Since its inception in 2014, the company has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers, continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. While focused on the industrial sector, Sucro's supply chain advantage creates a unique opportunity in the retail sector. Sucro has established an extensive production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two refining locations and an additional value-added processing facility. The company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Cali, Guayaquil, and Port of Spain.

About HOPA Ports

As an integrated port network, the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports) offers port and marine assets in Hamilton, Oshawa and Niagara. By investing in high-quality infrastructure and prioritizing sustainability, HOPA helps build prosperous working waterfronts in Ontario communities. Overseeing more than 1,400 acres and more than 160 tenant companies, 40,000 Ontario jobs are connected to the cargo that passes through HOPA's integrated ports.

