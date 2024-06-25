Sucro Announces Trading Symbol Changes

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUG) (OTCQB: SUGCF) ("Sucro" or the "Company"), an integrated sugar refiner focused primarily on serving North American sugar markets, announced today upcoming changes to its stock trading symbols on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada ("TSXV") and OTCQB Venture Market in the United States ("OTCQB"). Effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 27, 2024 the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the new trading symbol "SUGR" (old symbol "SUG") and on the OTCQB under the new trading symbol "SUGRF" (old symbol "SUGCF"). There are no changes to the ISIN and CUSIP numbers associated with the shares. The root symbol "SUGR" was the Company's preferred trading symbol at the time of completion of its initial public offering in October 2023 and has only recently become available for use.

About Sucro

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two cane sugar refineries and an additional value-added processing facility. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Cali, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts: Don Hill, Chairman, Sucro Limited, T: (305) 901-5222, E: [email protected], E: [email protected]; Investor Relations: James Kautz, T: (404) 806-1397