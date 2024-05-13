Sucro Announces Quotation on U.S. OTC Market

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUG) ("Sucro" or the "Company"), an integrated sugar refiner focused primarily on serving North American sugar markets, is pleased to announce that its Subordinate Voting Shares have been approved for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S.") effective May 14, 2024 under the ticker symbol "SUGCF". The Company's Subordinate Voting Shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the ticker symbol "SUG".

The OTCQB is the mid-tier OTC equity market, which primarily lists entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. OTCQB companies must meet certain minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification. The OTCQB quality standards provide greater transparency and disclosure, along with enhanced technology features and regulation to improve the information accessibility and trading capability for investors.

Trading on the OTCQB will give the Company greater exposure and accessibility to U.S. and global investors with quotations and settlement denominated in U.S. dollars.

In conjunction with the OTCQB quotation, the Company has applied to make the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC acts as a clearing house for the settlement of trades in the U.S.

About Sucro

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales and sourcing network throughout North America with two cane sugar refineries and an additional value-added processing facility. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Cali, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

