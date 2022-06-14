Entrepreneurship is down in Quebec and the province has the fewest businesses per capita in Canada. On May 30, the Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, unveiled the 2022-2025 Quebec Entrepreneurship Plan (PQE) aimed at reversing this trend. Among the nine measures targeted by the PQE, takeover is also identified as a tool promoting the growth and sustainability of businesses.

In a context of demographic aging and labor shortages, the lack of succession is a glaring issue. According to the Centre de transfert d'entreprise du Québec (CTEQ), an average of 7,500 businesses are put up for sale each year. In 2021, this figure would have even doubled to around 15,000 businesses for sale.

While thousands of businesses are at risk of closing for lack of buyers, Anne-Marie Deslauriers says she is blessed not to have had to face this problem.

"The challenges are great for business owners in Quebec, in particular because of the lack of succession. I am especially proud that Jean-François, my son and colleague for more than 10 years, has chosen to pursue his career at DELAN. I am convinced that he will be able to lead brilliantly and that DELAN will continue to shine as a Quebec leader in IT recruitment," says Anne-Marie Deslauriers.

Jean-François Charpentier, meanwhile, is delighted with this opportunity. "It is an honor for me to take over the helm of DELAN. It is a highly enriching experience and I invite young people to take a greater interest in taking over family businesses," he underlines.

Information technology: a passion since 1997

Anne-Marie Deslauriers is a pioneer in this predominantly male business sector, A daring businesswoman, passionate about IT, human relations and entrepreneurship. Twenty-five years after its foundation in 1997, DELAN remains more than ever a major player in IT recruitment in Quebec, an area that represents more than 3% of the job market and 5% of GDP.

Jean-François Charpentier and Anne-Marie Deslauriers are joined by two other passionate IT professionals who together will form DELAN's senior management team. Stéphany Desmarais becomes Vice President of IT Recruitment, while Vanessa Faubert Faille is promoted to Vice President of Operations. Ms. Desmarais takes on this new role two years after acquiring her first shares as a partner in the company. For her part, Anne-Marie Deslauriers will remain active as the founding partner of DELAN.

