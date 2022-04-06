Successful $30 million Canadian Cancer Society grant renewal for the Canadian Cancer Trials Group

Ensuring ongoing access to impactful clinical trials for Canadians

KINGSTON, ON, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has renewed its support of the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) with a five-year 30-million-dollar commitment to the national research network. The grant renewal represents a continuation of CCS's largest research investment, which began in 1980 when they helped create the Canadian academic research group.

"CCS is proud to continue to provide core funding for CCTG, and we're incredibly grateful to our donors who make this support possible," says Dr. Stuart Edmonds, Executive Vice President of Mission, Research & Advocacy at CCS. "With an international reputation for running Canada's most impactful cancer clinical trials, CCTG's work benefits not just people with cancer in Canada but around the world."

The grant renewal involves a rigorous review process that includes a comprehensive grant submission and site visit with external reviewers looking at all aspects of the Group's work and impact on clinical trials research. The grant will support CCTG strategic objectives, and the development and conduct of trials.

"The successful CCS grant renewal is a recognition of the exceptional caliber of our national scientific leaders, international research activities and the impact our trials have on new treatments for people with cancer," says Dr. Janet Dancey, CCTG Director. "The funding will ensure that Canadian led trials find answers to what is most important to Canadian patients and clinicians."

Improving cancer outcomes in partnership with patients is an important part of CCTG research initiatives. The CCTG's Patient Representative Committee ensures patients' needs and priorities are considered in all trial designs and activities.

"Access to clinical trials mean life. My family, friends and I are so thankful for the clinical trial I participated in, which kept me alive long enough for more life-extending treatments to be developed and become accessible. As a stage four lung cancer patient that trial has given me seven more years (and counting) to be Mom to my three children," says Jill Hamer-Wilson, lung cancer patient advocate and CCTG Patient Representative.

About Canadian Cancer Trials Group

The Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) is a cancer clinical trials research cooperative that runs phase I-III trials to test anti-cancer and supportive therapies at over 85 hospitals and cancer centres across Canada. From the operations centre at Queen's University, CCTG has supported more than 600 trials enrolling 100,000 patients from 40 countries on 6 continents through a global network of 20,000 investigators and clinical trial staff. CCTG is a national program of the Canadian Cancer Society and their aim is to improve survival and quality of life for all people with cancer.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Call 1-888 939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

