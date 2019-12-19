SuccessFinder Wins Two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards for a Second Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SuccessFinder, a leader in innovative human resources technology, won two coveted Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in 2019. They received Silver awards for both Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology and Best Advance in Candidate Assessments Technology.

SuccessFinder's wins were announced December 5th and all award winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.html

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group as a leader in the HR Tech community. 2019 has been a tremendous year for us with multiple product launches and advances in our predictive cloud platform and participant experience. These two awards reinforce for us that our focus is in the right place", states Ronald Dahms, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at SuccessFinder.

The awards were won for two of SuccessFinder's leading solutions: Performance Predictor and Culture Fit. Performance Predictor was updated and relaunched in November 2019. It is a predictive best-fit hiring solution based on benchmarks customized to companies looking to increase productivity and reduce turnover by selecting the best candidates in high-volume recruitment. Culture Fit is a breakthrough innovative solution to not only describe, but also predict fit with company culture – the first of its kind. It was launched in September 2019 and has already received significant traction within the market. To find out more see: Culture Fit: Delivering Predictive Analytics to Drive Business Results & Employee Satisfaction by Unlocking Company Culture."

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user," said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group. A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About SuccessFinder:

SuccessFinder is a Montreal-based technology company specialized in human resources. The company understands people like no one else and leverages predictive analytics through an integrated platform, powered by sophisticated algorithms. With its 3rd generation behavioral assessment, it delivers both the technology and analytics to unlock opportunities for people and organizations achieve their full potential. Boasting an expertise in developing predictive models, SuccessFinder is helping organizations make better decisions about their talent and maximize their people by putting them in the right roles. SuccessFinder is proven at more than 75 major organizations including McKesson, McGill University, Industrial Alliance, BRP and CAE. For more information visit www.successfinder.com

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (http://www.brandonhall.com/)

