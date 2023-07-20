MONTREAL, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - SuccessFinder, the leader in predictive behavioral talent assessment for the workplace, today announced a partnership agreement with InCoaching, a leading Korean provider of talent development services with customized coaching solutions, giving InCoaching exclusive rights to distribute SuccessFinder solutions in South Korea.

The partnership brings SuccessFinder's innovative behavioral talent assessment platform, which has been refined over 50 years of research and millions of data points, to some of South Korea's best-known companies, who for 20 years have relied on InCoaching for their expertise in leadership development, talent management, and growth initiatives.

"SuccessFinder is a globally trusted solution to predict talent potential backed by decades of I/O psychology research," said Jae Eun Kim, CEO and founder of InCoaching. "We are pleased to partner with SuccessFinder to provide our clients with actionable, highly reliable behavioral insights."

SuccessFinder decodes the behavioral DNA of individuals by analyzing 85 behavioral traits and 35 career interests to build an in-depth profile used to guide talent decisions and empower leaders to reach their full potential. Through its benchmarking methodology and advanced-algorithms, SuccessFinder predicts job performance and satisfaction for a global customer base that spans numerous industries, transforming how organizations identify, develop and retain top talent and leaders, to future-proof their workforce.

"We are excited to partner with one of South Korea's fastest growing and most widely respected coaching firms," said Ronald Dahms, SuccessFinder CEO. "We look forward to working with InCoaching to help enterprises throughout Korea build great leaders and high-performing teams."

About SuccessFinder

SuccessFinder is a SOC-II Type 2 accredited HR tech company specializing in behavioral assessment and talent analytics for talent selection, talent development and talent management for critical roles, high potential individuals and leaders. With its unrivaled psychometric assessment as the core of its science-based approach, it delivers in-depth analytics in an easy-to-use platform for confident predictive hiring and talent management decisions.

SuccessFinder drives proven results at hundreds of major organizations worldwide including CAE, Beneva, Magna International, Gallagher, iA Financial Group, Novacap, McKesson/Rexall, and multiple large financial institutions and global manufacturers.

About InCoaching

InCoaching is a corporate leadership development company that provides specialized coaching services by different industries and positions. To help senior executives facing economic crises demonstrate effective leadership, we offer a coaching solution that leads to behavioral change using hyper-personalized preference skills data analysis.

SOURCE SuccessFinder

For further information: For more information, pictures, or interview requests, please contact: Marie-Audrey Roy, Director of Marketing and Communications, SuccessFinder, [email protected] ; Jung Won Rhee, Global Leader Competency Team, Incoaching, [email protected]