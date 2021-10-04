Subway® Welcomes Douglas Fry as Country Director of Canada, Focused on Driving Growth

Fry brings more than 20 years of restaurant and consumer packaged goods experience to Subway, previously holding senior leadership positions at McDonald's Canada, Recipe and Kraft Heinz. His expertise includes sales, marketing, strategy, guest experience, supply chain, and operational leadership.

"We are excited to have Doug onboard at a pivotal point in Subway's transformation journey," said Trevor Haynes, President of Subway North America. "His experience building and elevating brands along with his industry knowledge will help us to deliver better food and a better guest experience as part of our commitment to improving across all aspects of our brand."

"Subway is an iconic global brand that has significant growth opportunities in the Canadian market," said Fry. "I look forward to working with the team to strengthen Subway's presence in the region, support our franchisees and deliver for our guests."

There are 2,900 Subway restaurants in Canada, which are all owned and operated by franchisees.

