TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Subway, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Courtney Hindorff as Managing Director of Canada. Hindorff will spearhead Subway Canada's continual growth and multi-year transformation journey, including enhancing franchisee profitability and improving the guest experience through culinary innovation, operational excellence and strategic development. He steps into this role following Douglas Fry's transition to President of Subway, North America, earlier this year.

Subway® Names Courtney Hindorff as Managing Director of Subway Canada (CNW Group/SUBWAY Canada)

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Courtney to Subway Canada," said Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America. "Working alongside an incredible Canadian management team, I am confident that Courtney's exceptional leadership, deep industry knowledge and dedication to supporting franchisees, will propel our brand to new heights as we strive to make Subway restaurants the preferred destination to Eat, Drink and Work."

With over 15 years of extensive experience in the Canadian franchising and restaurant industry, Hindorff brings a wealth of expertise to Subway. In addition to most recently serving as VP of Franchising and International Development at Recipe Unlimited (formerly Cara Operations), Hindorff has held senior leadership roles at prominent brands, such as Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, New York Fries and East Side Mario's.

"Subway Canada is a transformative brand and leader in the quick-serve restaurant space that continues to redefine success and meet evolving guest needs," said Hindorff. "I look forward to working with the team to drive the Subway brand forward by amplifying our presence across Canada, fostering authentic, mutually beneficial relations with franchisees, and celebrating our valued guests."

Subway Canada has over 2,900 Subway restaurants, which are all independently owned and operated by Subway franchisees.

Note: The information provided in this release is accurate at the time of publication.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

For more Subway news visit: newsroom.subway.com

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE SUBWAY Canada

For further information: Please contact Lara Watson, w[email protected] for media inquiries or further information.