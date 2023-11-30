Subway® Canada launches its limited-edition Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie with

Reese's Pieces and unveils its first-ever Footlong Cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day!

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Subway® Canada sold over 77 MILLION cookies in 2022, which stacks up to about 3,500 CN Towers! This year, Subway Canada continues to take the perfect sandwich pairing to new heights as Canada's destination for cookies.

This National Cookie Day, Subway Canada is baking up its all-new Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie with Reese's Pieces. The newest sweet treat is available at Subway restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Subway Canada Footlong Cookie (CNW Group/Subway Canada)

What's even sweeter is that on December 4th, 2023, better known as National Cookie Day, Subway Canada will be debuting its first-ever Footlong Cookie in Toronto.

Inspired by the all-new Subway Series menu and available exclusively on National Cookie Day, Canadians will crumble for ooey-gooey goodness and indulge in crave-able toppings.

"A cookie has always been the perfect pairing to a Subway Footlong," said Subway Canada's Chef, John Botelho. "Subway is Canada's cookie destination, and this year, we're giving Canadians even more cookie to enjoy, combining inspiration from fan-favourite Subway Series sandwiches with the delectable taste of our iconic Chocolate Chunk Cookie, now made with chocolate chips."

Subway Canada guests who come out to celebrate National Cookie Day will be some of the first and only to experience the Footlong Cookie before launching in restaurants in 2024 for a limited time. For one day only, Subway Canada will debut three exclusive flavours of the nation's first-ever Footlong Cookie.

The Green Goddess: Like Subway Series #11, the Green Goddess is bright, pairing Subway Canada's Chocolate Chip Cookie with a pistachio spread, topped with shaved coconut, and green apple and drizzled with caramel.



The Little Italy: Inspired by Subway Series #14, the Little Italy, this cookie has a sweetly Italian flare with a ricotta and mini chocolate chip spread, topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, lemon juice, and delicately dusted with icing sugar.



The Great Canadian: A truly Canadian treat and inspired by Subway Series #1, this cookie is piled high with a caramel-maple spread, dollops of sweet blueberry jam and topped with butter tarts, pecans, and a Canadian favourite — bacon.

Get ready to crumble this December 4th at 127 Bremner Blvd, Toronto when the exclusive Subway Series inspired cookies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1PM and until supplies last, with a limit of one cookie per guest. Satisfy your cookie cravings in exchange for a suggested donation to Subway Canada's Never Miss Lunch™ program, in partnership with Food Banks Canada. A program in its fifth year that aims to provide nutritious food to kids in need during the summer break when many school- based lunch programs are unavailable. For those not based in Toronto, look forward to your sweet fix coming in 2024, when Subway Canada's Chocolate Chip Footlong Cookie will be available for purchase across the country.

If that's not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, Subway Canada offers a delicious deal until December 31st, 2023. As Canada's destination for cookies, and just in time for the holiday cookie craze, when you buy a $30 Subway Canada gift card in-store or online, you'll get 6 FREE cookies* — that is some seriously sweet cookie math!

*At restaurants where Subway® gift cards are accepted. Limit 4 QR codes awarded per order. Not valid on bulk orders. Offer valid until 12/31/23. Free cookies redeemable through 1/31/24

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Lauren Toti, [email protected], 647-262-0554