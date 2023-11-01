This November, $1 from every order placed on the Subway® app and online will benefit Food Banks Canada and help feed kids in Canadian communities.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - In its fifth consecutive year, Subway® Canada's Never Miss Lunch™ program is returning to support Food Banks Canada and help children experiencing food insecurity nationwide. Last year, Canada saw a 32 percent increase in food bank visits; an astonishing one-third of those users were children, making Subway® Canada's Never Miss Lunch™ program more important than ever.

Winners of the first design contest include Kevin D from Manitoba, Karanveer M from Ontario, Luciano P from Quebec and Bridget C from British Columbia. (CNW Group/SUBWAY Canada)

Throughout November, Subway® Canada is donating $1 from every Subway® app and online order, contributing to Food Banks Canada's goal of distributing 185,000 food packs to kids across 190 Canadian communities.

"Despite continued low unemployment rates, food bank visits are at an all-time high. We are seeing more employed parents visiting food banks than ever," says Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "This makes Subway® Canada's Never Miss Lunch™ initiative even more vital in raising awareness around child food insecurity across Canada. We are thankful to work with loyal partners, like Subway®, in helping us get one step closer to a future where no one goes hungry."

The program returns in time for National Sandwich Day on November 3, providing even more reasons to go out and support those in need.

Subway® Canada's Never Miss Lunch™ program is dedicated to reducing child hunger, giving children the strength they need to go about their day-to-day activities to learn, grow and develop – and, most importantly, be kids. Inspired by the wonder of being a child, Subway® Canada's Never Miss Lunch™ June donation day introduced the brand's first Never Miss Lunch® Design Contest, in which four winning artists were selected to have their designs integrated into sub wrappers and used in Subway® restaurants nationwide.

As a reminder that kids should have kid problems, not hunger problems, artists created designs that answered the question: "What's the best part about being a kid?"

"Every child deserves access to fresh and nutritious food, making the continued support from our franchisees around the Never Miss Lunch™ program invaluable to their communities in which we live and work," said Douglas Fry, Subway President, North America. "Over the past five years, we're thrilled to have helped Food Banks Canada deliver 740,000 food packs to more than 190 communities across Canada."

To learn more about Never Miss Lunch™ and the communities which benefit from the program, visit Subway.com/NeverMissLunch.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants daily. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent need tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 2 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food, and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Never Miss Lunch

The Subway® Canada Never Miss Lunch® program is Subway® Canada's commitment to children in communities like yours. In partnership with Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program, the initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to kids in need during the summer break, when many community-based lunch programs end. As the exclusive Fresh Food Sponsor, Subway Canada provides fresh fruits and vegetables for food packs, which helps to ensure the food packs are balanced and nutritious. Now in its 5th year, Subway® Canada has helped Food Banks Canada deliver 555,000 food packs to more than 200 communities across Canada. To learn more about Subway® Canada's Never Miss Lunch® program, please visit: https://www.subway.com/en-CA/AboutUs/NeverMissLunch

Trademark Food Banks Canada, Used Under License

