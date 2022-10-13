Subway® Canada's Rice Bowls feature a Brown, Red and Wild Rice Blend in Four Fan-Favourite Subway Flavours – Plus, Scottie Barnes Dreams Up "Bowlway"

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Un-bowl-ievable! Subway® Canada announces the launch of their most innovative new menu items yet – Signature Rice Bowls. The announcement is the next step in the famed Eat Fresh Refresh™ journey and is backed by partnership with 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year and Toronto Raptors forward, Scottie Barnes.

Introducing Rice Bowls!

Subway Canada® Introduces All-New Signature Rice Bowls and Debuts Latest Athlete Partner, NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes (CNW Group/SUBWAY Canada)

Subway Canada's most revolutionary, highly anticipated menu introduction has landed. Signature Rice Bowls combine fresh vegetables, zesty and flavourful sauces, and new hearty grains. The four all-new Rice Bowls include:

Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki: Featuring grilled chicken and sweet onion teriyaki sauce

Crispy Chicken Bacon & Peppercorn Ranch: Featuring crispy chicken, Maplewood Smoked Bacon and creamy Peppercorn Ranch sauce

Green Goddess Veggie: Featuring the tangy and flavourful Green Goddess Dressing

Southwest Steak & Avocado: Featuring steak made with Canadian Seasoned Beef, Smashed Avocado and Southwest sauce

"We've mastered customizable sandwiches and introduced wraps and flatbreads. Our next challenge was perfecting a new format – Rice Bowls – giving Canadians another way to enjoy our much-loved flavours," shared Subway Canada Culinary Manager Chef John Botelho. "We set out to bring Canadians something never-before-seen from us here at Subway."

When designing their Signature Rice Bowls, Subway Canada listened and found Canadians are looking for meal options that pack nutrients, fresh ingredients, and incredible taste in a convenient format. Chef John and his team explored a variety of rice options; in the end, a Brown, Red & Wild rice blend won out. The medley's quality ingredients leave you feeling satiated and energized.

Courtside Star Power

Scottie Barnes is the latest athlete to join Subway Canada's roster of famed ambassadors. The NBA Rookie of the Year and Toronto Raptors forward is loved for his high-energy, bubbly personality and commitment to healthy, active living.

"My favourite sandwich, but in a Rice Bowl, what could beat that?" says Barnes. "The food I eat plays a huge role in maintaining my competitive edge, and Subway Canada's new Signature Rice Bowls are an incredible option for anyone looking for a quick and delicious meal." Barnes will introduce Rice Bowls to Canadians with ongoing features in TV spots and social promotion throughout the fall.

Scottie Says . . . Bowlway?

In one of the upcoming TV spots profiling the all-new Rice Bowls, Scottie Barnes is seen dreaming up a whole new take on Subway – inspired by the latest menu introductions – he calls it, enthusiastically, "Bowlway."

Barnes' imaginative Bowlway will take physical form in an epic consumer pop-up (titled 'Bowlway') at SPACE on King (300 King St E Toronto, ON M5A 1K4) from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 27. The event will include Rice Bowls sampling, games, photo opportunities, and the chance to meet him. Additionally, the brand will launch a limited run of merchandise inspired by Bowlway.

Scottie Barnes' partnership with the brand comes shortly after Subway Canada announced multi-year collaborations with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in Canada and the Toronto Raptors.

Continuing the Eat Fresh Refresh Journey

"As our guest's expectations for dynamic flavours, new formats, and unique experiences continue to evolve, we're always working to exceed them," says Subway Canada Managing Director Doug Fry. "Rice Bowls do just that – as part of our Eat Fresh Refresh journey, we are diversifying menu fan-favourites, bringing 'full-court fresh' to our lineup with four new Rice Bowls."

