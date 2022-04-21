Restaurants from coast-to-coast to close early on the evening of April 24th for 'Refresh Break' in preparation of brand refresh journey, beginning April 25th.

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Subway® Canada is ringing in the "Eat Fresh Refresh™" – the introduction of new ingredients and bold new menu items as part of a greater brand refresh journey – by closing the doors of more than 1,500 restaurants early on Sunday April 24th, the eve of the refresh. This majority of Subway Canada restaurants will use this time (coined 'Refresh Breaks'), to celebrate the Refresh in a number of ways; by hosting staff appreciation events with their teams, by hosting private Eat Fresh Review previews for friends and family, and by applying the finishing touches to their restaurant ahead of the Eat Fresh Refresh launch on the 25th. An operational first for the brand, this celebratory suite of closings signals a reinvigorated commitment to deliver excellence, quality ingredients, and unbeatable flavour to Canadians.

When: Evening of Sunday, April 24 – Re-Opening Monday, April 25

What: Subway restaurants temporarily close for the "Eat Fresh Refresh"

Unpacking the Eat Fresh Refresh

The refresh brings improvements to Subway Canada's core menu, the introduction of an all-new bread, new Canadian-raised proteins, innovative sauces and tasty toppings.

