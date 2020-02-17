Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Announces Restricted Voting Units and Rights to Commence Trading Separately on February 18, 2020

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (the "REIT LP") announces that the securities underlying the REIT LP's Class A restricted voting units (trading symbol: SVX.UN on the Neo Exchange Inc. ("NEO")), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one restricted voting unit (each, a "Restricted Voting Unit") and one right (each, a "Right"), will commence trading separately on the NEO on February 18, 2020. The Restricted Voting Units and Rights will trade under the symbols "SVX.U" and "SVX.RT.U", respectively.

The sponsors of the REIT LP are Subversive Real Estate Acquisition Sponsor Corp. ("Subversive Sponsor"), Inception Altanova Sponsor, LLC ("Inception Sponsor") and CG Investments Inc. IV. Subversive Sponsor is controlled by certain officers and directors of Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT (GP) Inc. (the "General Partner"). Inception Sponsor is owned by certain officers and directors of Inception Altanova, LLC, an affiliate of The Inception Companies and is controlled by certain officers and directors of the General Partner.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the final prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a newly established limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.

