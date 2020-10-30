Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Announces Election of Directors of General Partner

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (the "REIT LP") (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCBB: SBVRF) today announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2020 annual general and special meeting of holders of Proportionate Voting Units were elected as directors of Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT (GP) Inc., the general partner of the REIT LP. Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held virtually on October 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael B. Auerbach 6,260,700 100% 0 0% Richard Acosta 6,260,700 100% 0 0% Leland Hensch 6,260,700 100% 0 0% Scott Baker 6,260,700 100% 0 0% Octavio Boccalandro 6,260,700 100% 0 0% Craig M. Hatkoff 6,260,700 100% 0 0% Anne Sullivan 6,260,700 100% 0 0%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the meeting are available in the REIT LP's report of voting results, which is available under the REIT LP's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

