Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Announces Election of Directors of General Partner
Oct 30, 2020, 10:31 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (the "REIT LP") (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCBB: SBVRF) today announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2020 annual general and special meeting of holders of Proportionate Voting Units were elected as directors of Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT (GP) Inc., the general partner of the REIT LP. Detailed results of the votes by proxy for the election of directors held virtually on October 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Michael B. Auerbach
|
6,260,700
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Richard Acosta
|
6,260,700
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Leland Hensch
|
6,260,700
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Scott Baker
|
6,260,700
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Octavio Boccalandro
|
6,260,700
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Craig M. Hatkoff
|
6,260,700
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
|
Anne Sullivan
|
6,260,700
|
100%
|
0
|
0%
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the meeting are available in the REIT LP's report of voting results, which is available under the REIT LP's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP
Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the REIT LP that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange"). The REIT LP's restricted voting units and rights are listed on the Exchange under the symbols "SVX.U" and "SVX.RT.U", respectively.
Additional information is located at www.subversivecapital.com/reit.
SOURCE Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP
