Subversive Capital Sponsor LLC Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Regarding TPCO Holding Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Subversive Capital Sponsor LLC ("Subversive Sponsor") announced today that, in connection with the completion of the qualifying transaction of TPCO Holding Corp. (the "Issuer") pursuant to which the Issuer concurrently acquired the target businesses of CMG Partners, Inc. and Left Coast Ventures, Inc. (the "Qualifying Transaction"), the Subversive Sponsor distributed an aggregate of 1,202,343 common shares of the Issuer (the "QT Distributed Shares") pursuant to transactions contemplated as part of the Qualifying Transaction. Following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Subversive Sponsor distributed the remaining common shares of the Issuer to its members (collectively, the "Distributed Shares"). The distributions did not take place through the facilities of any stock exchange or any other marketplace.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, Subversive Sponsor owned an aggregate of 15,148,750 Class B shares of the Issuer ("Class B Shares"), representing 99.54% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares. Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, each (i) Class B Share and (ii) Class A restricted voting share of the Issuer not submitted for redemption, were automatically converted on a one for one basis into Common Shares. Following the completion of the Qualifying Transaction and the transactions contemplated hereby, the Subversive Sponsor no longer holds any Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer. The Distributed Shares were held by the Subversive Sponsor for investment purposes.

An early warning report (exit) relating to the transactions contemplated hereby will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Subversive Capital Sponsor LLC

For further information: For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Michael Auerbach, Managing Member, Subversive Capital Sponsor LLC, 135 Grand Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York, 10013, [email protected]