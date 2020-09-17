Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. Appoints New Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (NEO: SVC.A.U) (NEO: SVC.WT.U) ("SCAC") announced today that Charles Jackson has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Jackson is a Venture Partner at Subversive Capital. Charles has spent the last 14 years of his career as a professional investor, and most recently as Partner in a US based cannabis venture fund. Mr. Jackson replaces Ethan Devine who resigned today as a director to dedicate more time to his studies. Mr. Devine will remain on as an Advisor to SCAC's Board of Directors.

About Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

