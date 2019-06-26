Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. ("SCAC") announced today that Jay Tucker has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tucker is Chief Operating Officer of Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC, a SEC registered investment adviser and President of Weiss Multi-Strategy Funds LLC, a FINRA regulated broker-dealer. Mr. Tucker replaces Stephen Vogel who resigned today as a director and Chief Financial Officer to dedicate more time to his NASDAQ listed blank check companies.

About Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Sponsor's and SCAC's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Sponsor's or SCAC's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering and related transactions, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus of SCAC dated June 19, 2019. Neither the Sponsor nor SCAC undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information: Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.: Leland Hensch, Chief Executive Officer, contact@subversivecapital.com